Prince Harry's 39th birthday plan revealed

Prince Harry to celebrate his 39th birthday with Meghan Markle in Germany

Prince Harry, who will turn 39 on September 15, will celebrate his birthday with wife Meghan Markle in Germany days before Prince William's visit to the US.

The Duke of Sussex will make a stop in London for a charity event before heading to Dusseldorf for the start of the Invictus Games on September 9, while the Duchess will join him on September 11. The couple will remain in Germany until the end of the Games on September 16.



The California-based couple's departure date means they will celebrate the Duke's birthday in Europe.

However, despite the two brothers being in the same country so close to the special occasion, it is believed that they will not be reuniting.

On September 19, Prince William will make a solo trip to New York for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, just days after his younger brother's big event amid their ongoing bitter feud.



Despite Kate Middleton's husband's upcoming visit to the United States, it seems there are no signs of William and Harry's ice cold dispute thawing any time soon.

Last time, Harry and William came face to face at the late Queen's funeral in 2022 where the two royals walked shoulder to shoulder behind the former monarch's coffin in several processions.

Harry and William were in the same room once again back in May during the Coronation of their father King Charles III, but were not seated together nor believed to have spoken to one another throughout the day.

The Prince of Wales was originally meant to take the US trip last year for the inaugural summit but his plans changed after the sad demise of his grandmother in September and the royal family entered a period of mourning for the Queen.

William's rearranged trip to the US without his wife Kate Middleton will now fall next month, just four days after his younger brother's 39th birthday.