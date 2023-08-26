Bernie Marsden, Whitesnake guitarist dies at 72

Bernie Marsden's family has issued a statement confirming the death of the British rock guitarist and composer. Marsden was well-known for his services to the music industry, particularly his time with the famed rock band Whitesnake.



“On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden,” the statement read. “Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia, by his side.”

“Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording new songs until the end.”

Marsden's influence stretched deep into Whitesnake's musical fabric, as he co-wrote some of the band's most renowned songs, including Here I Go Again and Fool For Your Loving. His strong blues-infused guitar approach and compositional prowess were instrumental in developing Whitesnake's particular musical essence.

Prior to joining Whitesnake, Marsden was a member of the band UFO and also went on a solo tour. His influence on rock music, particularly hard rock and blues, has imprinted his reputation as a beloved guitarist and songwriter.

Following his stint with Whitesnake, Marsden went on to work on a number of other notable musical projects, including Alaska, MGM, and The Moody Marsden Band. He proceeded to extend his solo repertoire, which began in 1979 with the release of And About Time Too! by Whitesnake.

Nonetheless, Marsden's efforts to Whitesnake earned him global acclaim, a journey he undertook with his prized 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard, lovingly called "The Beast." This guitar, like Peter Green's famous "Greeny," is one of the most recognisable 'Bursts in the world of guitars.