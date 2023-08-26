Baz Luhrmann in talks to direct Disney's live-action 'Tangled' remake

Daniel Richtman has stirred rumour mills by suggesting that Disney is eyeing acclaimed director Baz Luhrmann to helm their live-action remake of the beloved animated classic, Tangled.

The added twist is that Florence Pugh may potentially step into the role of the film's star.



This intriguing development comes on the heels of Baz Luhrmann's remarkable success with Elvis.

However, some industry observers question whether it's a wise move for the director to jump aboard another major project so soon, especially considering the monumental success of Elvis.

This has led to speculation that Luhrmann's interest in the Tangled remake might be motivated by a lucrative paycheck.

Tangled Sparks Casting Rumors with Florence Pugh Eyed for Lead Role

Zachary Levi, who portrayed Flynn Rider in the original film recently weighed in on the casting speculation.



He expressed, "There was this thing floating around the internet, I just saw it, somebody sent it to me, that Florence Pugh potentially might play the role of Rapunzel."

Levi added, "And If Florence plays Rapunzel, what about me? Which would also be a trip because my real last name is Pugh, p-u-g-h, Zachary Levi Pugh, so you’d have makes pew-pew noise in Tangled. Come on!”



