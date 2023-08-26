Dua Lipa calls out netizens for evaluating her feet online

Dua Lipa has recently called out netizens online for evaluating her feet online in a new episode of her podcast, At Your Service.



Dua invited US comedian Ziwe to discuss about “boundaries of comedy and the dynamics of cancel culture” on the recent show.

While speaking to Ziwe about her new book, Black Friend, the singer mentioned one of its essays discussing wikiFeet website, an online hub where “social media users rate celebrities’ feet”.

“I read that essay. And I have to confess, I went on wikiFeet to just look at… I looked at both of our ratings,” said the songstress.

Dua stated, “Ziwe, your rating’s gone up since you wrote the essay.”

“It's a horrible website, by the way. I hate feet. So, while I was reading your essay, I was very… I felt seen. Anyway, let's not talk about feet,” she remarked.



Ziwe, on the other hand, Ziwe expressed her dismay over the rating on the website of her feet.

“I felt bad about this website that rates my feet?” stated Ziwe.

The comedian quipped, “Actually, why I wrote the book is to get my wikiFeet score up.”

“Very important,” interjected Dua, adding, “While I was looking at your feet, I was like, This is way more research I've ever done for any of my podcast guests.”