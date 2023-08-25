'Worried' Sam Asghari predicts 'something terrible' awaits for Britney Spears

File Footage





Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship was reportedly marred by arguments of the singer’s alleged alcohol abuse.

According to The US Sun, the Toxic hitmaker had pushed her now-estranged husband’s buttons after allegedly abusing alcohol.

During her highly public and controlling conservatorship, the singer was banned from a slew of basic activities including drinking alcohol.

Following the end of her gruesome battle with her conservatorship, she celebrated it with champagne and in July 2022 went to a bar for the first time.

The source said: "Britney has been drinking and that too has an impact on her mind."

"Sam wanted her to avoid alcohol because it brings on her mood swings."

The source went on to say that the fitness model was worried that the singer's habits would bleed into a possible drug addiction.

"He has suspected that she has been tempted by drugs too."

"He was worried that something terrible may happen if she spiraled into addiction.

"There was talk about some kind of intervention in the spring, but Sam worried what impact that might have on her too."