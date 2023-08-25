National Film Awards 2023: Complete winner list

The jury revealed the 69th National Film Awards from Delhi during a news conference that was livestreamed on the PIB's Facebook and YouTube channels.
The complete list of winners for the National Film Awards is as follows:
Feature Film Category
- Best Mishing Film- Boomba Ride
- Best Assamese Film- Anur
- Best Bengali Film- Kalkkoho
- Best Hindi Film- Sardar Udham
- Best Kannada Film- 777 Charlie
- Best Gujarati Film- Chello Show
- Best Maithili Film- Samanantar
- Best Marathi Film- Ekda Kay Zala
- Best Malayalam Film- Home
- Special Jury Award- Shershaah
- Best Child Artist- Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show
- Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director- Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan
- Best Film on Social Issues- Anunaad-The Resonance
- Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation- Aavasavyuham
- Best Children’s Film- Gandhi and Co
- Best Screenplay (Original)- Shahi Kabir, Nayattu
- Best Screenplay (Adapted)- Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Dialogue Writer- Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Music Director (Songs)- Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
- Best Music Direction (Background Music)- MM Keeravaani, RRR
- Best Editing- Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Supporting Actress- Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files
- Best Supporting Actor- Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi
- Best Actress- Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti Sanon for Mimi
- Best Actor - Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise
- Best Film on National Integration- The Kashmir Files
- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - RRR
- Best Feature Film - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Non-Feature Films category
- Special mention : Baale Bangara (Aniruddha Jatkar), Karuvarai (Srikanth Deva), The Healing Touch (Sweta Kumar Das) and Ek Duaa (Ram Kamal Mukherjee)
- Best Narration/Voice over - Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee (HatiBondhu)
- Best Music Direction - Ishaan Divecha (Succulent)
- Best Editing - Abhro Banerjee (If Memory Serves Me Right)
- Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound) - Suruchi Sharma (Meen Raag)
- Best Audiography (Re-recordist) - Unni Krishnan (Ek Tha Gaon)
- Best Cinematography - Bittu Rawat (Paatal-Tee)
- Best Direction - Bakul Matiyani (Smile Please)
- Best Film On Family Values - Chand Saanse
- Best Short Fiction Film - Daal Bhat (Gujarati)
- Special Jury - Rekha (Marathi Film)
- Best Animation Film - Kandittundu (Malayalam)
- Best Investigative Film - Looking For Challan (English)
- Best Exploration/Adventurous Film - Ayushman (English, Kannada)
- Best Educational Film - Sirpigalin Sirpangal (Tamil)
- Best Film On Social Issues - Mithu Di (Marathi) and Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)
- Best Environmental Film - Munnam Valavu (Malayalam)
- Best Promotional Film - Endangered Heritage 'Warli Art'
- Best Science and Technology Film - Ethos Of Darkness
- Best Arts/Cultural Film - T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings To Divine
Best Writing on Cinema
- Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar
- Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu
- Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Bandoor