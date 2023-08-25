 
close
Friday August 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

National Film Awards 2023: Complete winner list

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won Best Actress National Film Award

By Web Desk
August 25, 2023
National Film Awards 2023: Complete winner list
National Film Awards 2023: Complete winner list

The jury revealed the 69th National Film Awards from Delhi during a news conference that was livestreamed on the PIB's Facebook and YouTube channels.

The complete list of winners for the National Film Awards is as follows:

Feature Film Category

  • Best Mishing Film- Boomba Ride
  • Best Assamese Film- Anur
  • Best Bengali Film- Kalkkoho
  • Best Hindi Film- Sardar Udham
  • Best Kannada Film- 777 Charlie
  • Best Gujarati Film- Chello Show
  • Best Maithili Film- Samanantar
  • Best Marathi Film- Ekda Kay Zala
  • Best Malayalam Film- Home
  • Special Jury Award- Shershaah
  • Best Child Artist- Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show
  • Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director- Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan
  • Best Film on Social Issues- Anunaad-The Resonance
  • Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation- Aavasavyuham
  • Best Children’s Film- Gandhi and Co
  • Best Screenplay (Original)- Shahi Kabir, Nayattu
  • Best Screenplay (Adapted)- Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi
  • Best Dialogue Writer- Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi
  • Best Music Director (Songs)- Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
  • Best Music Direction (Background Music)- MM Keeravaani, RRR
  • Best Editing- Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
  • Best Supporting Actress- Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files
  • Best Supporting Actor- Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi
  • Best Actress- Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti Sanon for Mimi
  • Best Actor - Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise
  • Best Film on National Integration- The Kashmir Files
  • Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - RRR
  • Best Feature Film - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Non-Feature Films category

  • Special mention : Baale Bangara (Aniruddha Jatkar), Karuvarai (Srikanth Deva), The Healing Touch (Sweta Kumar Das) and Ek Duaa (Ram Kamal Mukherjee)
  • Best Narration/Voice over - Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee (HatiBondhu)
  • Best Music Direction - Ishaan Divecha (Succulent)
  • Best Editing - Abhro Banerjee (If Memory Serves Me Right)
  • Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound) - Suruchi Sharma (Meen Raag)
  • Best Audiography (Re-recordist) - Unni Krishnan (Ek Tha Gaon)
  • Best Cinematography - Bittu Rawat (Paatal-Tee)
  • Best Direction - Bakul Matiyani (Smile Please)
  • Best Film On Family Values - Chand Saanse
  • Best Short Fiction Film - Daal Bhat (Gujarati)
  • Special Jury - Rekha (Marathi Film)
  • Best Animation Film - Kandittundu (Malayalam)
  • Best Investigative Film - Looking For Challan (English)
  • Best Exploration/Adventurous Film - Ayushman (English, Kannada)
  • Best Educational Film - Sirpigalin Sirpangal (Tamil)
  • Best Film On Social Issues - Mithu Di (Marathi) and Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)
  • Best Environmental Film - Munnam Valavu (Malayalam)
  • Best Promotional Film - Endangered Heritage 'Warli Art'
  • Best Science and Technology Film - Ethos Of Darkness
  • Best Arts/Cultural Film - T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings To Divine

Best Writing on Cinema

  • Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar
  • Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu
  • Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Bandoor