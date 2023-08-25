National Film Awards 2023: Complete winner list

The jury revealed the 69th National Film Awards from Delhi during a news conference that was livestreamed on the PIB's Facebook and YouTube channels.



The complete list of winners for the National Film Awards is as follows:

Feature Film Category

Best Mishing Film- Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film- Anur

Best Bengali Film- Kalkkoho

Best Hindi Film- Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film- 777 Charlie

Best Gujarati Film- Chello Show

Best Maithili Film- Samanantar

Best Marathi Film- Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film- Home

Special Jury Award- Shershaah

Best Child Artist- Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director- Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan

Best Film on Social Issues- Anunaad-The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation- Aavasavyuham

Best Children’s Film- Gandhi and Co

Best Screenplay (Original)- Shahi Kabir, Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted)- Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue Writer- Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director (Songs)- Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music)- MM Keeravaani, RRR

Best Editing- Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Supporting Actress- Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files

Best Supporting Actor- Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi

Best Actress- Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Best Actor - Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Film on National Integration- The Kashmir Files

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - RRR

Best Feature Film - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Non-Feature Films category

Special mention : Baale Bangara (Aniruddha Jatkar), Karuvarai (Srikanth Deva), The Healing Touch (Sweta Kumar Das) and Ek Duaa (Ram Kamal Mukherjee)

Best Narration/Voice over - Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee (HatiBondhu)

Best Music Direction - Ishaan Divecha (Succulent)

Best Editing - Abhro Banerjee (If Memory Serves Me Right)

Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound) - Suruchi Sharma (Meen Raag)

Best Audiography (Re-recordist) - Unni Krishnan (Ek Tha Gaon)

Best Cinematography - Bittu Rawat (Paatal-Tee)

Best Direction - Bakul Matiyani (Smile Please)

Best Film On Family Values - Chand Saanse

Best Short Fiction Film - Daal Bhat (Gujarati)

Special Jury - Rekha (Marathi Film)

Best Animation Film - Kandittundu (Malayalam)

Best Investigative Film - Looking For Challan (English)

Best Exploration/Adventurous Film - Ayushman (English, Kannada)

Best Educational Film - Sirpigalin Sirpangal (Tamil)

Best Film On Social Issues - Mithu Di (Marathi) and Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)

Best Environmental Film - Munnam Valavu (Malayalam)

Best Promotional Film - Endangered Heritage 'Warli Art'

Best Science and Technology Film - Ethos Of Darkness

Best Arts/Cultural Film - T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings To Divine

Best Writing on Cinema