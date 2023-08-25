'Dune: Part Two' gets new release date amid ongoing writers’ strike

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's reunion in the Dune universe won't happen right away as the movie is pushed to a new release date.



The film's initial release date in theatres was set for November 3, 2023, about a year after filming was completed in December 2022.

The sequel to the science fiction film Dune: Part Two, which was directed by Denis Villeneuve, has been postponed till March 15, 2024, according to People magazine. Just a few days after its October 22, 2021 premiere, the Warner Bros. movie will have a sequel.

"This is only the beginning...Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey!" Legendary Pictures wrote on Twitter, now known as X, alongside the picture that read Dune: Part Two.

Fans can anticipate that the sequel will continue where the original Dune movie left when it debuts.

An official synopsis states that Dune: Part Two "will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides [Chalamet] as he unites with Chani [Zendaya] and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The sequel also includes returning cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, and Charlotte Rampling.

Some of the new additions to the cast include Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken, and Tim Blake Nelson.