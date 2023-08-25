Oli Green, Sienna Miller's boyfriend joins 'The Crown' as Kate Middleton's beau

Oli Green is set to make an appearance in the much-anticipated sixth and final installment of the hit TV series The Crown.
In this upcoming season, Oli Green will take on the role of Rupert Finch, a fourth-year law student.
Finch was known for his year-long romance with Kate Middleton while they both attended St. Andrew's University.
Earlier this year, Oli was spotted filming scenes for the Netflix series in St. Andrews, alongside Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, who portrayed Will and Kate.
The trio appeared in high spirits, sharing laughs and camaraderie during the shoot.
Notably, Oli's character, Rupert, was seen holding hands with Meg's portrayal of Kate in a scene depicting their university days.
In reality, Rupert Finch went on to marry Natasha Rufus Isaacs, the daughter of the Marquess of Reading and known for her association with Beulah London dresses.
Rupert and Natasha were even among the esteemed guests at the wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2011.
Oli Green and his partner Sienna Miller have unveiled their joyful news this week – they are expecting their first child together.
