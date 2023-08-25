Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler looks terrific in new snaps

Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler is sharing bikini pinup photos on Instagram on Thursday.

The 48-year-old shared a slew of shots including a few sizzling bikini snaps for her over 400K followers.

In the new image, the blonde wowed in a sexy royal blue string bikini top as her hair fell over her tanned shoulders.

The Meet The Barkers reality TV star added oversized brown tinted aviator sunglasses with gold accents.

'You swore the chaos would change only to treat me the same,' she wrote in her caption.

This comes after she revealed that she still harbors some distaste for the Kardashians.

Last year, Travis tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian, who joyously announced this June that she is pregnant at 44 with his baby.

Shanna publicly carried on a seething feud with the Kardashians during the early stages of Kourtney's romantic involvement with Travis.

At that time, Shanna accused the Kardashians of 'destroying my family' and leaving her 'alienated' from the two children she shares with Travis.

Now, however, the 48-year-old has told Page Six: 'I have my own personal reasons for not liking the Kardashians, which I won't get into, but as long as he's happy [and] as long as they are good to my kids, that's all I care about.'



