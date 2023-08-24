Big revelation: Amazon bosses make big statement about Jeremy Clarkson's show

Bosses at Amazon Studios have disclosed interesting reasons related to Jeremy Clarkson's show.

They said that they were 'shocked and disappointed' at Clarkson's criticism of the Duchess of Sussex in a column last year but have revealed why they didn't drop his show Clarkson's Farm.

The popular Prime Video series, which documents the workings of Clarkson's 1,000-acre holding in the Cotswolds, was renewed by the streamer as it said 'there is so much more to the show' than the presenter.

During a session of the Edinburgh TV Festival, panel host and journalist Scott Bryan asked representatives for Amazon why they continued with the show following the controversial column, which was the subject of numerous complaints to the press watchdog, the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso).

Fozia Khan, unscripted lead, UK Originals for Amazon Studios, said the team were 'shocked and disappointed' but ultimately made the decision to continue the show.

She added: 'I mean, there's lots of conversations going on. But I think the thing that I want to say is that the show is so much bigger than Clarkson.'

'It's a really good show.'

In the December 17 2022 article, Clarkson wrote: 'I hate her (Meghan). Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.'

The former Top Gear presenter apologised for the piece, describing his language as 'disgraceful' and said he was 'profoundly sorry'.

The Sun also apologised and said it regretted the publication of the column, which was removed online.



