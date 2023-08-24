Lionel Messi vows to enjoy every moment in football, Inter Miami

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami controls the ball during the first half in the Leagues Cup 2023 final match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on August 19, 2023, in Tennessee. — AFP

Argentinian star footballer Lionel Messi said that he wants to seize every opportunity for enjoyment until he plays on the field in good health so that there are no regrets at the end, adding that he has not yet pondered beyond his stay with his new club Inter Miami.

The international player won his first trophy with his new club Inter Miami with a penalty shoot-out win over Nashville, scoring his 10th goal in seven games since moving to the Florida club in the Leagues Cup final.



Lionel Messi has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Miami in July and not begun to think about his future beyond that deal.

While speaking about retirement, Messi said: "I'm not thinking about it yet, to be honest. I like to play, I enjoy being with a ball on the field, competing, training," said the seven-times Ballon d'Or winner in an interview with Apple TV+.

"I don't know how much more I'll play, but I'll try to take advantage until I can until I'm well and then I'll see. For later there is time to think, to analyse and choose," the 36-year-old captain said in the interview that was recorded before Saturday's triumph for his new Major League Soccer club.

"Today the most important thing is to enjoy what's left, whatever it is, it can be little or a lot," he said.

"Enjoy every moment, especially because this is not coming back and then I don't want to regret anything," Messi added.

Messi further stated that his experience so far with Inter Miami left him convinced he had made the right move when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ended and he repeated his disappointment at his time in the French capital.

The striker said: "Signing for Inter Miami was a family decision,[to] try to look for the good of the family. We had spent two complicated years, the truth is that we had not been doing well, we had struggled," he said.

"It was a bit like going back to what we were when we were in Barcelona, enjoying the day-to-day, the kids, the family being well. I enjoyed the day-to-day sports, which was not happening to me," Messi explained.

"My trips to the national team were my happiest moments because I enjoyed the place where I was, my teammates and I wanted to come here and find the same thing," he said.

He added: "Today after some time has passed, I can say that we were not wrong and we were right when we said this was the right place."

Messi was due to be back in action later Wednesday when Inter travelled to Cincinnati in the semi-final of the US Open Cup.