Here’s Holly Willoughby's intriguing Midsomer Murders cameo

Excitement is brewing as Holly Willoughby's cameo on Midsomer Murders has been teased with the presenter seemingly appearing as herself in the ITV drama.

The buzz around Holly's acting endeavor took center stage on a recent episode of Good Morning Britain. During the show, hosts Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley treated viewers to a sneak peek clip from the drama, leaving fans eager to witness Holly's performance firsthand.

While this cameo marks a new adventure for Holly, it's not her first brush with Midsomer Murders fame. Back in 2021, she made a cameo appearance in one episode.

In March 2022, Holly was left surprised by Midsomer Murders stars Neil and Nick Hendrix during an appearance on This Morning when they asked if she wanted to be part of the show, as they knew she was a huge fan.

Neil told Holly: 'We've all had a big talk about who we want to appear on Midsomer, and we decided we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of 'Midsomer Murders' very soon.

Midsomer Murders has been airing since 1997, Neil and Nick joined the show in 2011 after the departure of John Nettles as DCI Tom Barnaby.

Neil has reached a milestone in his Midsomer Murders journey — his 50th episode as DCI John Barnaby will be screened this Sunday.