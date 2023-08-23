Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Shallow Hal' body double reveals eating disorder post-film

Former 'Shallow Hal' body double shares heartbreaking battle with eating disorder.

Ivy Snitzer, who was cast as Gwyneth Paltrow's body double in the 2001 film Shallow Hal, recently revealed that her experience on the set led to the development of a severe eating disorder.

At the time, Snitzer was a 20-year-old aspiring actress, and she played a significant role in the movie, filming full and close-up body shots for Paltrow's character, Rosemary.



In an interview with The Guardian, Snitzer recalled feeling "really comfortable" during the filming process and appreciated being treated with respect by the cast and crew.

However, the aftermath of her involvement in the film took a toll on her mental and physical well-being.

Snitzer disclosed that two years after Shallow Hal hit theaters, she found herself grappling with severe body image issues and was, in her words, "technically starving to death."

"It didn't occur to me that the film would be seen by millions of people," she shared in an interview. "It was like the worst parts about being fat were magnified."

Snitzer recounted how people would approach her on the street, accusing her of promoting obesity because of comments she made in a promotional interview for the film, where she stated, "It is not the worst thing in the world to be fat."

The backlash was harsh, with one individual even cruelly sending her diet pills in the mail.

Faced with this unexpected and harsh public response, Snitzer admitted she felt scared and contemplated leaving the world of fame and acting behind.



