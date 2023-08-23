Sam Asghari movies into luxury apartment amid Britney Spears divorce

Sam Asghari's high-end living as he parts ways with Britney Spears.

Sam Asghari navigates his life post-divorce from Britney Spears, reports reveal that the 29-year-old has settled into the opulent Ten Thousand, a prestigious high-rise apartment building in Los Angeles known for its staggering rents.

According to sources cited by Page Six, Sam Asghari's presence at the complex hasn't gone unnoticed. "He's been friendly with the residents, and has been with his sister a lot," an insider shared with the publication.

The Ten Thousand boasts an array of superstar-worthy amenities, including both indoor and outdoor pools.

Page Six reports that monthly rents at the Ten Thousand range from a hefty $10,000 to an eye-popping $65,000, making it a playground for the well-heeled elite.

Notably, this upscale apartment building has been home to other celebrities in the past.

Demi Lovato, for instance, reportedly took up residence in a $35,000 unit back in 2019.

Additionally, disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti is said to have lived in the building as well, further solidifying its reputation as a haven for the rich and famous.

Sam Asghari has filed for divorce from pop icon Britney Spears, just weeks after the termination of her 13-year conservatorship.

The divorce papers cite 'irreconcilable differences,' and the news has sent shockwaves through their fanbase and the media.



