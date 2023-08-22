Prince Andrew’s royal connections protected him from ‘many years in jail’

Prince Andrew was stripped off of his royal titles back in 2019 after his association with paedophile Jeffery Epstein was exposed.

However, while there was a serious charge that the disgraced Duke would have had to account for, he was let go off easily given his royal connection.

US-based lawyer Lisa Bloom, who appears in the new documentary Secrets of Prince Andrew, claimed that the decision to avoid pursuing the Duke of York was purposefully made.

“The FBI clearly decided it was not going to go after Prince Andrew. That is a decision that had to be made at the highest level,” via Express.co.uk.

“We are talking about Prince Andrew – was this a diplomatic issue? We didn’t want to strain relations with the UK? Maybe? I do believe if this were somebody who was not a royal the investigation would’ve gone forward,” she suggested.

“They would’ve spoken to witnesses, and if they had enough evidence, they would’ve extradited him to the US to face justice.”

According to reports, Andrew resisted being interviewed under oath with investigators who had applied to the UK government to talk to him.

Andrew appeared on Newsnight in an attempt to clear his name just a few months after Epstein was found dead in a New York prison cell in 2019.

However, the interview backfired as he slipped some details. Bloom said of the interview that Andrew “had to have thought, ‘Everyone will see how wonderful I am.’ In fact, it was the opposite.”

“If he was found guilty, he could have spent many years in prison,” she continued. “That interview could be used in court and was a disaster for him because the FBI have him on video making some claims they could probably disprove.”