James Gunn opens up about creating DCU world map for comic heroes

James Gunn has recently opened up about creating a world map for the comic book heroes from the DCU.



A DC fan took to Threads on Intagram and questioned Gunn whether “he had given any thought to the lay of the land in the DCU”.

The reason fan asked this from Gunn was to know where each of the heroes live in the universe in order to get a visual representation of how far or close, they live.

To this, Gunn responded, “We are creating an incredibly detailed world map.”

Earlier, one more fan asked Gunn about some of the actors from the Marvel movie to guest star as themselves in the new season of Peacemaker.

The fan also gave Chris Pratt name, who depicted Star-Lord Peter Quill, as well as Pom Klementieff, who played Mantis.

“There are reasons I wouldn’t want either of those actors to play themselves in the DCU,” said Gunn.

Meanwhile, Gunn lately announced the cast of upcoming movie, Superman Legacy, while cleared out that they are “not packing the movie with characters” for buyers in a sale of DC.

The new movie, Superman: Legacy will release on July 11, 2025 and the movie follows the story of “Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas”.