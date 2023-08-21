Suits show creator shares if Meghan Markle to return on legal drama

Meghan Markle essayed the role of Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits

The show creator of Meghan Markle's Suits, Aaron Korsh, has given his official say on whether the show is gearing up for a reboot.

After the show broke the Nilsen streaming record between June 26 and July 2, it was rumoured that the show creators took it as a sign to revive the legal drama, and in turn bringing back Meghan’s beloved character Rachel Zane.

However, Korsh made it clear on what the prospect of the show’s return were like as he took to Twitter, now known as X, to address talks.

"Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…" he said of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Clearing out the rumours, he said that there was no possibility of a Suits reboot.

While he made his stance clear, fans appreciated his approach of keeping the show as it is as one fan said: "I personally would prefer no reboot/anything. The show ended where it needed to & I am very satisfied with it. Too often finales/last seasons sink what was a great series, but Suits was wonderful and wrapped up everything beautifully. And very few reboots ever really work."