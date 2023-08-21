Prince Harry's lack of 'intellect' led to Duke's 'painful' reality

File Footage

Prince Harry has likely regretted embarking on an ambitious shift from stepping down from the royal family to pursuing a life in the US.



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, while speaking on the To Di For Daily podcast, said that the Duke of Sussex’s lack of "intellectual acumen" resulted in his current position where he is struggling to make something out of his life away from royal service.

"I think it’s been an incredibly difficult journey… I don’t think Harry has many assets, I don’t think he had the intellectual acumen and probably grounding in history, bizarrely, to understand just what he was trying to achieve."

"He needed to go much slower but I totally understand why the impetuous lad, the rival sibling, the bruised man wanted to smack it out there really quickly, get some easy hits, except they’ve proved quite hard hits but lucrative ones that’s for sure under his belt. And I don’t think he would have ever envisaged the difficulty…"

She elaborated that by stepping down from the Firm, he inadvertently reduced himself to the point where he now feels the ache of his decisions.



She continued: "We have to own when you’re part of the Royal Family, the building bricks that come with the institution mean you are greater than the sum of your parts which means that by definition, Harry outside royalty is less than the sum of his parts had he stayed in the institution.

"I think that’s something very painful. It’s a reality that will be hitting home for him now and I’ve always felt compassion for Harry and I continue to feel compassion because he was born into something. When you’re born into something, you take it for granted."