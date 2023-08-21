'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor Pankaj Tripathi's father passes away

Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari was known to be a farmer and a priest

Gangs of Wasseypur famed Pankaj Tripathi’s father Pandit Banaras Tiwari has passed away today at the age of 99.

On hearing the heartbreaking news, Pankaj immediately left for his village in Belsand, Bihar for the last rites of his father.

As per India Today, Pankaj’s father was a priest and a farmer. He used to live with his mother in the village.

On August 21st, an official statement came out on behalf of the Ludo actor and his family confirming the death.

The statement read: "It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj."

Earlier this month, the Mirzapur actor revealed while talking to Mashable that his father was unaware of his work. He had never watched any of his films.

“He is not too proud of my achievements. My father does not even know what and how I do in cinema. To date, he has not seen how a movie theatre looks from the inside. He sees my work if someone shows him on their computer or on the television, which was recently installed at my house", added Pankaj.

Meanwhile, he once told Hindustan Times that his father wanted him to be a doctor.

Pankaj Tripathi, with his immense effort and hard work, has made himself a vital and prominent part of Bollywood.