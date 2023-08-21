Sushmita Sen reveals her daughters completely reject the idea of her 'marriage'

Sushmita Sen has two adopted daughters named Renee and Alisah

Sushmita Sen has revealed that her daughters absolutely reject the idea of her marriage, as they are happy the way they're living at the moment.

Siddharth Kannan, in an interview, asked Sen if her children miss a father figure. To which she responded that they are happy with the current family dynamics.

She also shared that when she asks them if they want her to get married. Her children reject the idea, saying that they don’t want a father, reports News 18.

In a statement, the Main Hoon Na actress said: “Not at all. Because, they don’t have a father figure. You only miss what you have. If you have never had it.”

“The concept is now when I suggest to them that I should get married, they will be like, ‘What? For what? I don’t want a father’. But I may want a husband, it may have nothing to do with you! So we joke about that a lot”, added former Miss Universe.

She further told Kannan: “They don’t miss a father. They have Tata, my father and their grandfather. That is everything for them. Anytime they need to have a father figure and a great example, he is the man.”

The 47-year-old actress adopted daughter Renee in 2000. Later, she adopted Alisah in 2010 and raised them both as a single mother.

Sushmita Sen is receiving immense love and great response for her latest released web series Taali.