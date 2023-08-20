Britney Spears appears in ‘deep thoughts’ amid split from husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears appeared in low spirits and deep thoughts as she stepped out late at night, marking her first public appearance after her nasty split with her husband Sam Asghari.

After 13- years of conservatorship the Toxic singer has once again been trapped in a difficult phase of her life as she is divorcing Asghari after just a year of marriage and was pictured just two days after her split was announced, at Dave's Hot Chicken in Oxnard, California.

It came just after Britney, who has a reported net worth of $60M, broke her silence over the split for the first time, admitting she was 'a little shocked.'

The newly single singer looked downcast and wore her blonde hair down with a touch of makeup on her face.

In her latest Instagram post, she wrote in a video of her dancing around her living room: 'I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!'

She continued: 'I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that!!!'

The mother-of-two went on to admit that she 'would love to show' her 'emotions and tears' online, but always feels the need to 'hide' her 'weaknesses.'

'If I wasn't my dad's strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors!!!' she admitted. 'But that's when I needed family the most!!!'

While appearing to stay optimistic, the Grammy winner reminded fans that 'you're supposed to be loved unconditionally' and that she's going to be 'as strong as' she can.

'And I'm actually doing pretty d**n good!!! Anyways have a good day and don't forget to smile!!!' she concluded.