Mohamed Hadid gets engaged to daughter Gigi look-alike?

Fans and followers have previously noted that Keni Silva has a remarkable resemblance to Mohamed Hadid's daughter Gigi Hadid who is a US supermodel.

Hadid sparked engagement rumours with his much-younger girlfriend Silva as the two stepped out in Beverly Hills on Saturday afternoon.

The 74-year-old real estate magnate and the 40-year-old reality television personality stayed close to one another as they strolled along the city's busy streets.

The Real Housewives Of Orange County star, whose partner was recently ordered to pay out $2.6 million to his former neighbors, was also seen with single a ring on her left hand while she spent time with the developer.

Hadid and Silva have been connected ever since November of last year, when they attended the LACMA and Gucci Art + Film event in Los Angeles.

Neither of the two have made any public comments about the state of their relationship as of yet.

The real estate developer was previously married to Mary Butler, with whom he shares daughters Alana and Marielle, and the former couple divorced in 1992.

The businessman went on to begin a relationship with Yolanda Hadid, and the two tied the knot in 1994.

The former couple subsequently welcomed a pair of daughters named Gigi, 28, and Bella, 26, as well as a son Anwar, 24, before they divorced in 2000.