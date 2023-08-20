King Charles, Prince Harry's secret plans revealed

King Charles III and his younger son Prince Harry are reportedly set to meet for "peace talks" amid reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton have no appetite for the Sussexes' return to the royal family.

The two royals, King Charles and Harry, seem desperate to bury the hatchet after months of tension as the father-son duo will reportedly hold crucial meeting on September 17 to repair their fractured relationship.

The royal family and the Sussexes' relationship may take a new turn in near future as reconciliation is expected between the Buckingham Palace and California-based couple.

As per plan, the Duke of Sussex will spend few hours in London before flying back to California at the conclusion of this year’s Invictus Games trip to Germany next month.

Meanwhile, the newly crowned King is also planning to spare sme time from his busiest schedule.

"King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf," a source told UK’s OK! Magazine.

The 74-yer-old King has reportedly rescheduled official visit to France on September 20 "so he [the king] has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak," they added.

Harry has reportedly saddened his father with his comments about the Queen Concert in "Spare", claiming Camilla "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar."



"If the talks take place, the king will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward," source told the outlet.

There are also speculations that Harry and Archie will make the trip to the UK for the King’s 75th birthday, in November.



However, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, do not seem to be in hurry to make amends with the US-based couple as they have lost their trust in the Sussexes after being attacked by them in their interviews, and Harry's memoir.