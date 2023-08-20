Thor 5 in the works at Marvel Studios: report

file footage

Chris Hemsworth might suit up as Thor for yet another universe-shaking adventure.



According to reports, the fifth installment of Thor is in development at Marvel Studios, with Taika Waititi set to direct.

Waititi previously helmed the last two installments of the titular superhero.

“Thor 5 is in development at Marvel Studios. Unfortunately there is a good chance Taika Waititi will return to direct but it is NOT a done deal,” an industry insider on X, formerly Twitter wrote.

“I'd like to see someone like Sam Hargrave doing it, he'll make a badass Thor movie,” they added.

Despite doing well at the international box office, the last installment of Thor, Love and Thunder, certainly wasn’t a fan-favorite.

Netizens complained the film was deluged with an element that made Thor 3 a hit, comedy, most of which felt forced in Thor 4 and showed little to no character development of Hemsworth’s character.

Since it was directed by Waititi as well, fans are scared of yet another disappointment.

The Extraction 2 star also echoed the audience’s sentiments about the 2022 film being “too silly” for a formidable character like Thor.

As for his ideas for a prospective sequel, the actor hinted at the end of the last remaining Avenger from the original six.

"I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know... am I at that stage? Who knows?" he shared.