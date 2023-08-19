Prince William, Princess Charlotte send ‘good luck’ message to Lionesses

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte wished the Lionesses good luck in tomorrow's highly anticipated World Cup final, with a sweet video message.

The Prince of Wales, who is also the president of the Football Association, has also apologized for not attending the Women's World Cup final in person to cheer on the Lionesses.

It comes after the Prince of Wales faced a major backlash over his decision not to fly to Australia for England's first World Cup final since 1966, despite members of the Spanish royals travelling Down Under.

England will take on Spain in the final, which kicks off at 11 am GMT on Sunday.



In a video posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media account, Prince William wished the Lionesses luck alongside his daughter Princess Charlotte, who held a football.

William said: 'Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow.

'We're sorry we can't be there in person but we're so proud of everything you have achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.'