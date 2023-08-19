Katie Price says Mucky Mansion gives her ‘ bad luck’ amid legal woes

Katie Price is sharing the real reason for leaving her Mucky Mansion makeover show after two series amid her legal woes.

The former glamour model, 45, starred in a Channel 4 series that followed her attempts to transform her £2 million property after it fell into disrepair.

But Katie has now revealed that she fears the West Sussex property gives her 'bad luck' and wants to move out of the home despite ploughing money into renovations.

It comes following reports that the bankrupt star is fighting to save her mansion in an upcoming court appearance after facing questions about her finances.

Katie shared her plans to move out of her home on her podcast with her sister Sophie, admitting that despite her woes it's always been a 'good family home.'

She said: 'I'm still thinking of renting it, it's just too big for me. I'm always up in Essex at the minute. I want to get something smaller. I don't know.

'I just think this house gives me bad luck. It's such a good family home but it is too big for me. It's more of an excuse for the kids to make a mess.'