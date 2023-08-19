New nine-member KP caretaker cabinet sworn in

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet takes oath on August 19, 2023. — Radio Pakistan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali Saturday administered oath to the province's nine-member caretaker cabinet in Peshawar with the provincial Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan in attendance.

The interim ministers — who will be running the provincial affairs until a new government takes the reigns of the province after general elections in the country — include Syed Mahsood Shah, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakheil, Justice (retd) Irshad Qaisar, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najeeb Ullah, Dr Muhammad Qasim, Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah and Syed Aamir Abdullah.

The portfolios of the ministers will be announced later.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, KP governor congratulated the newly-appointed interim cabinet.

He expressed hope that the caretaker setup will utilise their energies for the development and prosperity of the province.

Earlier this month, CM Khan asked his 27-member interim cabinet — appointed on January 26 this year — to resign after receiving a letter from the Election Commission Pakistan regarding politically affiliated people in the cabinet.



The electoral authority had directed the KP caretaker CM to immediately “de-notify” ministers, advisers and special assistants “involved in politics”.

The KP governor accepted the resignations of 14 ministers and 11 advisers and special assistants on August 11.