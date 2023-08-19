Taylor Swift turns up to New Jersey for Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley wedding

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff have been longtime friend and co-workers

Taylor Swift is spending her off days from her ongoing Eras tour with her friends by her side.

The Lover singer was spotted in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, and fans have guessed just the reason why!

It has been reported Swift’s longtime friend and well-known musician Jack Antonoff is tying the knot with Margaret Qualley this weekend and even rented quite a few venues around town for the events.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, photos and videos of the Grammy winner surfaced dressed in a black crop top and a matching skirt, accompanied by Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz.

Ed Sheeran was also spotted out and about in Long Beach Island on Friday ahead of the prospective festivities.

Antonoff first sparked romance rumors with Qualley in 2021, after they were photographed packing on some PDA on the streets of New York City.

While the duo has mostly kept their relationship under wraps, they went on to make their first public appearance as a couple at the Critics Choice Awards in 2022.

A source confirmed earlier this year that the pair were engaged.