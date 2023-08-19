Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani slam rumors of marital woes with latest collab

file footage

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are coming together for a soulful tribute to The Judds on the occasion of their 40th anniversary.



The music duo and real-life partners took to Instagram to announce that their rendition of the duo’s iconic ballad Love Is Alive is featured on the highly anticipated compilation record, Tribute to The Judds.

“Thrilled to be part of this tribute album with @gwenstefani,” wrote The Voice alum on Instagram alongside the cover art of the record.

“@thejuddsofficial are one of the greatest country acts of our lifetime and 80’s country music is my favorite decade...,” he continued. “I’ve been singing these songs for as long as I can remember.”

Shelton directed his fans and followers to click the link in his bio to catch the cover.



Describing the track as “iconic,” Stefani believed having to perform the song with her husband is a “perfect way to honor their timeless discography.”

A press release about the song read: "Nearly 40 years since its original release on the best-selling album Why Not Me, and reproduced by Brent Maher, Love Is Alive seamlessly intertwines the timeless production of the original track coupled with the soulful vocals of Shelton and Stefani.

"Mastering the combination of Pop and Country, the track infuses both artists' signature sound while paying homage to the original song."

Tribute to The Judds is set to release on Oct. 27.