David Beckham turns heads in buzzed haircut as he enjoys lunch with family

David Beckham turned heads with his iconic look while enjoying a family lunch at the swanky Lo Scoglio restaurant in Nerano, Italy, days after the trauma of a Miami restaurant brawl.

David showed off his buzzed haircut just like his son Romeo who copied his father’s iconic haircut recently as he shared snaps of himself on Instagram.



Meanwhile, Victoria 49, made sure all eyes were on her as she was clad in a cream straw hat as she enjoyed the meal on the restaurant's balcony with her husband David, 48, their daughter Harper, 12, and son Cruz, 18.

the designer donned a chic cream shirt dress as she grabbed a digital camera to document the outing.



Harper, who recently got the chance to walk onto the football pitch with Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, was seen relaxing with her parents on the family break.

It comes days after an incident occurred at Miami restaurant Gekko, which is owned by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and nightclub impresario David Grutman, on Friday.

A diner claimed he was beaten until bloody by security after his family tried to take a photo on his daughter's 21st birthday at a Miami hotspot where Lionel Messi and the Beckhams were partying.