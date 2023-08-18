The Little Mermaid’s special effects artist sues Disney over injury on movie set

The Little Mermaid’s special effects artist Christine Overs has recently sued Disney for $190,000 over an injury on the movie set.



Overs, who specialises in making beach and snow sets, told The Times of London, that she was “sculpting a lagoon scene for the movie at Pinewood Studios in October 2020 when she fell from a polystyrene step onto a concrete floor and broke her wrist”.

Overs stated that the incident happened because of the inefficiency of the production company as they failed “to provide any adequate access to the set”.

The outlet reported Overs complained to Central London county court that the incident had damaged the final years of her career with “a substantial level of disability”.

Overs revealed she could not even do up “buttons and zips” as still experiences pain, in addition to disturbed sleep and swelling.

For the unversed, the 74-year-old artist has worked on movies such as Dune, Alien, Superman IV and Golden Eye.

The outlet mentioned that Sandcastle Pictures, the Disney-owned production company responsible for the filming, have accepted the responsibility for Overs’ fall but they won’t agree with the amount.

Therefore, it is believed that a legal trial is going to be held later in order to decide the amount for Overs.

Meanwhile, Halle Bailey starrer The Little Mermaid was released in May 2023.