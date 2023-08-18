Inside royal family's 'average' A-level grades

Members of the royal family scored largely similar to the average student

It is no secret that taking O-Level and A-Level exams takes months of preparation and a lot of suspense before grades finally turn in.

This experience, is one that even the royal family cannot avoid and it turns out not everyone got straight A’s.

Take a look at the royal family’s school grades below:

King Charles

The current monarch attended Gordonstoun where he written five O-level and two A-level exams. However, from the available bank of grades it is only known that he got a B in History and a C in French.

Despite this, King Charles managed to secure a spot at Cambridge University where he went on to get a 2:2 degree in History.

Prince William

The Prince of Wales gave his A-levels as a student at Eton College in 2000 and got an A, B, C in Geography, Art and Biology respectively.

Even with his mixed grades he studied History of Art at St Andrews in and later switched to geography.

Prince Harry

Alongside his brother the Duke of Sussex studied at Eton and got a B in Art and a D in Geography at his A-levels.

Kate Middleton

The Princess of Wales has largely been known for her competitive flare and unsurprisingly scored much higher than her husband.

While studying at Marlborough College she scored As in Art and Math and B in English.

She later went on to study History of Art at St Andrews.

Meghan Markle

The American royal sat the A-level equivalent of the exams as she gave the SATs.

While her grades are not made available to the public, they were seemingly so good that it landed her a spot at Northwestern University where she studied a double major in International Relations and Theatre.

Princess Diana

In a surprising twist of events, the late royal failed her exams, that too twice.

She ended up working in a short-term role as a nanny before marrying Prince Charles.