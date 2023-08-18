Keri Russell recalls herself ‘least talented’ among other stars in The Mickey Mouse Club

Keri Russell has recently opened up about her experience as a Mouseketeer in The Mickey Mouse Club.



Speaking to W Magazine, the actress, who starred on the '90s variety show for three seasons as a teenager, shared she thought herself to be the “least talented” member among the star-studded stars who were on the same show including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling, among others.

“I was there at a time when there were a lot of famous kids there,” said the 47-year-old.

She continued, “And I say this completely truthfully: I was literally the least talented one there.”

Keri clarified, “I'm not kidding. When I look at those kids, I'm like, why in the world did they pick me? Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears. It was wild.”

The August Rush actress also pointed out she’d not taken any souvenir from the show except her “sanity and dignity”.

“Not everyone got out alive,” noted Keri, disclosing that she’s still in touch with her fellow Mouseketeers Illana Miller and Lindsey Alley as “best friends”.

For the unversed, Kesi joined the All-New Mickey Mouse Club, when she was 15 in 1991 and continued to star on the show for the next three years alongside fellow castmates JC Chasez, Dale Godboldo, Rhona Bennett, Josh Ackerman, and Nikki Deloach.

Earlier in February, speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Waitress actress appreciated her fellow cast members on the show.

“They were all very talented. Like, Christina and Britney and Ryan Gosling and Justin, all those kids were 12 when I was 17. So, I was a little older,” she noted.

Keri added, “I mean, I could drive. I was cool. But they were wildly talented.”