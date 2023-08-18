Kanye West grants new wife Bianca Censori legal power to manage financial affairs

Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori have now been working together to save the musician's career

Kanye West has seemingly grown serious of his 'new wife' Bianca Censori after it emerged that she was granted special power of attorney in some of his personal and financial matters.

A source divulged to The US Sun and said that West has decided to give Censori the reigns of his business affairs after the musician found himself in a financial crisis, following his anti-Semitic remarks.

Following his tweets on the Jewish community major companies like Balenciaga, Adidas and GAP he claimed he lost "$2billion in a day".

While the musician is attempting to regain his career, which has since been in tatters after being 'canceled', new documents shed light on the major role Censori was handed over as it revealed that she was assigned one of his special properties in March.

The source went on to add that she would likely take on more legal responsibilities.

For the unversed, general power of attorney allows for wide-ranging decision making while special power of attorney reduces the range to a limited area on well-defined circumstances.

The documents revealed that she has been put in charge of offloading Kanye West’s Hidden Hills property, opposite to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West new wife Bianca Censori relationship timeline

Reports reveal that the 46-year-old had tied the knot in an unofficial ceremony with the Australian architect two months into his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The pair was then later spotted honeymooning at a $5000-a-night resort.

While it was confirmed that the couple did not register a marriage license an insider revealed that their relationship was "deeper than surface level," and they "consider themselves a married couple," claiming that they have have rings.

The couple has since taken social media by storm as they were seen enjoying vacations while appearing in the public eye often barefoot and questionably dressed.

A source told the aforementioned publication at the time: "Bianca and Ye are a hit duo. The connection is beyond dressing up and walking around barefoot, they complement each other in every way."

"Everyone around them feels their bond is only getting stronger, and Bianca is patient and caring and can handle his big personality."