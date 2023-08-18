Kim Kardashian shares stunning bathroom selfie from her private jet

 
Thursday August 17, 2023
Entertainment

By Web Desk
August 18, 2023
Kim Kardashian took her excited fans to her private jet's bathroom as she shared a new mirror selfie on Thursday.

Kanye West's ex-wife appeared to be a fitness diva as she showed off her killer curves in white top and pink sweatpants in her new Instagram picture, captioning: "I’m actually never free, I just make time." 

The 42-year-old looked so thin in the sizzling selfie that even one of her glam team members hair stylist Chris Appleton piped up in the comments section, writing:  'SKINNY.' 

The image seems to be taken inside the bathroom of the mother-of four's luxurious private jet. 

Kardashian's new selfie comes just a week after she shared flashback video in which she was seen posing in her bikinis and lingerie while in a dark public bathroom.