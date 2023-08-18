Kim Kardashian shares stunning bathroom selfie from her private jet

Kim Kardashian took her excited fans to her private jet's bathroom as she shared a new mirror selfie on Thursday.
Kanye West's ex-wife appeared to be a fitness diva as she showed off her killer curves in white top and pink sweatpants in her new Instagram picture, captioning: "I’m actually never free, I just make time."
The 42-year-old looked so thin in the sizzling selfie that even one of her glam team members hair stylist Chris Appleton piped up in the comments section, writing: 'SKINNY.'
The image seems to be taken inside the bathroom of the mother-of four's luxurious private jet.
Kardashian's new selfie comes just a week after she shared flashback video in which she was seen posing in her bikinis and lingerie while in a dark public bathroom.
