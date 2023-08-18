Doja Cat ‘feels good’ about losing HUGE following on Instagram

Doja Cat is not at all feeling bad about lost followers.



Following shockingly honest statements on Twitter and Threads, where she not only refused to embrace her audience but also stated in all capital letters that she doesn't "give a f**k" what they think, the Grammy winner reportedly lost more than 180,000 Instagram followers in recent weeks.

“Seeing all these people unfollow makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who i am and not for who i was,” she wrote on Instagram.

In her now-expired Wednesday Story, the rapper declared, "I feel free."

After going public with her relationship with comedian J. (Jeffrey) Cyrus, who has apparently been accused of grooming and sexual assault, and lashing out at followers on social media in now-deleted posts, Doja Cat unintentionally started the social media backlash.

“I want you all to read this comment and take it as a message,” wrote Doja Cat. “I don’t give a f**k what you think about my personal life I never have and never will give a f**k what you think about me or my personal life goodbye and good riddance miserable hoes haha!”

According to reports, the "Boss B*tch" rapper reportedly said she didn't love some of her followers and blocked them. Doja Cat labelled another fan a "b*tch" and said they sounded "like a crazy person" when they said she would be "NOTHING" without her admirers.

In a deleted Threads post, the rapper said anyone who calls themselves "kitten" in her honour should put down their phone "and get a job." She also emphasised that her fandom is anonymous, unlike Nicki Minaj devotees who go by the name Barbz.

Some of the rapper's biggest fan accounts have apparently been deactivated as a result of her contentious attempt to set boundaries.