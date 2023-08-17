Miley Cyrus delights fans as she announces release date for new single 'Used to Be Young'

Miley Cyrus announces release date of new single 'Used to Be Young'

Singing sensation Miley Cyrus has announced that her latest song, "Used to Be Young," will be released on August 25.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Cyrus revealed the release date for her new song and video, "Used To Be Young," as part of her special "Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)."

Sharing the mesmerising news with fans, the singer uploaded a video with a caption: "In celebration of my new single release Endless Summer Vacation (backyard sessions) continues. Aug 24th @ 10pm EDT on ABC. "

She added: "This time with a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life in honor of U2BY. This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME."



Miley Cyrus' “Flowers” continues to hang around the upper reaches of the Billboard Hot 100 half a year after its initial release. Now, the singer is set for a brand new single to continue her endless summer vacation.