Britney Spears, Sam Asghari SPLIT ‘hard to swallow’ as everything seemed perfectly fine

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly parted ways after an ugly argument fueled by allegations of infidelity.



Numerous media outlets have reported the breaking news which has shocked Britney's fans all over the world but the split has become ‘hard to swallow’ as everything seemed perfectly fine when the couple was seen packing on the PDA on a yacht trip in Cabo, just weeks before their shock separation.

The singer, 41, sported a fuchsia pink bikini as she enjoyed a break with the actor, 29, in Mexico back in June, giving no indication their marriage was about to end.

Sam filed for divorce on Wednesday amid claims he moved out of their home following a 'huge argument' over rumours she'd been unfaithful.

In what was their last sighting together before news of the split, Britney and Sam seemed far happier as they relaxed on the yacht together.

The couple enjoyed a sweet embrace as they reclined on the yacht with a group of friends, after donning a pink sweatshirt to board the yacht.

Britney is yet to comment on the divorce news, but she did break her silence by sharing a bizarre Instagram post about vowing to buy a horse 'soon.'

Asghari officially filed for divorce on Wednesday, citing 'irreconcilable differences' and listing July 28, 2023 as the date of separation, as first reported by TMZ.

It comes hours after Britney was pictured without her wedding ring after it was revealed she and Sam had split following a year of marriage.

Page Six reported that Britney has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser — who boasts A-list clients such as Kim Kardashian, Kevin Costner and Johnny Depp.

But it's been alleged that Asghari is threatening to release 'extraordinarily embarrassing' about his spouse if she refuses to renegotiate the terms — something a source close to Spears told DailyMail.com is 'absurd.'

She previously enlisted Wasser's help in 2008 as she fought her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45, over custody of their two sons.