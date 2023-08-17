Abhishek Bachchan reveals what he learned from parents Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to feature in R. Balki's 'Ghoomer' next

Abhishek Bachchan recently revealed what unique things he learned from his superstar parent, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Abhishek shared that a few things that he grew up seeing in his mother were principles, loyalty and honour which according to him people are losing gradually nowadays.

"There are certain values that I see my mother live by; honour, loyalty, principles, which sadly are values we may be losing, slowly", he added while talking on Raj Shamani's podcast.

As per the Dhoom star, people think very little about loyalty today, they rather are more concerned in what they gain in a relationship.

In a statement, he added: "I don’t like that, and that’s because I’ve seen my mother like that. From my father, I get discipline, duty. His sense of duty is immense."

The 47-year-old actor revealed that he learned from his father Amitabh the importance of valuing other people's time. Abhishek, however, also addresses if he believes actors nowadays are late on sets.

He replied: "No, I don’t think so. You’ve just met the wrong people, I guess. My family is always on time; the people I work with usually are. I feel the younger generation of actors is very conscientious of that. My father told me when I was a kid, ‘If you don’t respect time, time’s not going to respect you."

As far the work is concerned, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to star in a sports drama film named Ghoomer next, directed by R. Balki, reports Pinkvilla.