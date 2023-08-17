Sam Asghari's using Britney Spears' embarrassing secrets as prenup negotiation leverage

Sam Asghari allegedly threatens to reveal damaging secrets about Britney Spears amid prenup dispute.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's shocking split after just 14 months of marriage, new details have emerged suggesting that Sam Asghari is allegedly wielding a threat to expose "extraordinarily embarrassing" information about the pop icon unless their prenuptial agreement is renegotiated.

According to sources cited by Page Six, Sam Asghari is reportedly attempting to leverage the situation by seeking a larger financial settlement than originally agreed upon in exchange for his silence regarding the alleged undisclosed information.

The source claimed, "Asghari is attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."

However, a separate source close to Spears vehemently denied the allegations, describing them as "absurd."

They emphasized that Spears' legal team, headed by a former federal prosecutor, would not allow any attempts at extortion to succeed.

The split between Spears and Asghari was reportedly prompted by a confrontation over cheating allegations.

The potential allocation of any earnings accrued by Britney Spears during her marriage to Sam Asghari remains uncertain.

Couple's lawyer Mathew Rosengart, played a pivotal role in shaping the terms of their prenuptial agreement soon after Asghari proposed to Spears in September 2021.

With an estimated net worth of $60 million, Spears' financial landscape is intricate due to substantial monthly child support payments to her former husband, Kevin Federline.