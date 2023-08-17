Sydney Sweeney showcases her taut midriff in cropped top during outing

Sydney Sweeney turned heads as she showed off her toned physique in a revealing ensemble when stepping out ina Japanese lunch date in Malibu on Tuesday.

The Euphoria actress was at the valet stand with a ticket in hand outside the hot spot Nobu where Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie often dine.

The blonde beauty made drop jaws as she flaunted her taut midriff in a sleeveless white crop top.

The look was finished off with a pair of faded low-rise acid-washed blue jeans that were baggy and wide-legged. Sweeney added cream coloured platform shoes and a yellow purse with a gold chain strap.

Her top and jeans were both from the Madewell x Molly Dickson collaboration. The limited-edition capsule features 12 versatile pieces inspired by denim dressing.

When J. Crew started opening Madewell stores in 2006, the company declared that its new brand would deliver 'real, honest women's clothes' for hip 20- and 30-somethings.

While in Malibu Sydney looked like she had a fresh summer tan as she had a golden glow on her face and arms.

Her hair also appeared lighter than usual as she was almost platinum blonde. She wore her hair locks in a beachy casual style.

Sydney opted for light beige and golden makeup tones that went with her seaside vibe. Even her lipstick was a soft vanilla color.

Her nails were painted a very light pink and she added light jewelry.

The TV and movie star looked at her cell phone as she walked around the outdoor area alone.

Last week Sweeney said she finds 'power in [her] femininity.'

Speaking to Variety, the actress explained: 'I find power in my femininity. I use my brain, and I use everything that I'm learning every single day in this industry as my power.'