Prince Harry speaks of country, family in first trailer for his and Meghan's new Netflix show

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry appears speaking of the country and family in the first trailer, released on Wednesday, for his and Meghan Markle's newest Netflix project, "Heart of Invictus".



In the new clip, Prince William's younger brother Harry is seen delivering an emotional speech, highlighting the people's role in making their country and families proud and Happy.



The Duke of Sussex, in the brand new trailer, appears giving a speech at the opening ceremony of the games last year, saying: "If your goal was to make your country proud, you've done it. If your goal was to make your family happy, you've achieved it. You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength, you have the heart of Invictus."

Despite concerns that the project had been cancelled, following a period of bad luck for Meghan and Harry, it will now be dropped in the run-up to Invictus Games, which kick off on September 9 in Düsseldorf, Germany.



Harry serves as executive producer on the show, which is part of his and Meghan's multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming service, the couple's most successful release so far being last year's explosive documentary series "Harry & Meghan."



The Calfornia-based couple's upcoming docuseries will focus on competitors taking part in Harry's Invictus Games. It will become available on the streaming giant's platform from August 30.



Prince harry and Meghan Markle's friend and author Omid Scobie also shared the clip to his twitter, saying: The first trailer for #HeartOfInvictus on @Netflix has been released. The limited series, which follows six people competing in the @WeAreInvictus.

He added: "Invictus Games, was executive produced by Prince Harry and will be released in full on August 30—ten days before @InvictusGamesDE."

Commenting on Harry's speech, body language expert Judi James said that Harry has modelled himself on "wartime leadership" in his "military-style" speech in the dramatic Netflix trailer.