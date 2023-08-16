Minor maid ‘mysteriously dies’ at influential Pir residence in Ranipur

This representational picture shows a crime scene tape. — Unsplash/File

A 10-year-old girl working as a maid at an influential Pir’s residence in Sindh’s Ranipur town was allegedly beaten to death, it emerged on Wednesday.



In a statement, the 10-year-old victim’s mother said that her daughter would work in the mansion and they were told over the phone that she died of stomach pain.

Meanwhile, a video clip showing torture marks on the minor girl’s body has gone viral on social media, which lends credence to the claims that the victim was subjected to torture.

The victim was the daughter of Nadeem Ali, a resident of Sindh’s Naushahro Feroze district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur Mir Ruhail Khoso said in a statement that the prime suspect, Asad Shah, has been arrested over his alleged involvement in the murder.

He said the girl’s parents had agreed to register a first information report (FIR) of the murder and added that an investigation will be launched after the registration of the case in Ranipur.

Earlier, speaking to Geo News, SSP Khoso said the police received information that the minor had died “mysteriously”.

Upon receiving information, the police officer said that the ASP Gambat met the girl's parents on his instructions.

The SSP said he directed the ASP to conduct a postmortem examination of the victim’s body if she had not been buried yet.

The senior police official further said that the police were told by the victim’s relatives that the girl had been laid to rest as there were no torture marks on the body and she died due to medical reasons.

He also pledged that the police would make all-out efforts to take the investigation into the mysterious death to a logical conclusion.

“Tomorrow I will submit an application to the sessions judge to conduct the postmortem of the body,” he added.

SSP Khoso further said that there is no evidence that the minor girl was subjected to sexual abuse.

“No one is above the law. The family where the girl was working will be investigated,” the senior police official added.