Kareena Kapoor Khan pens sweetest birthday wish for her 'ultimate lover' Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan turns 53 on August 16

Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned the most romantic wish for her 'ultimate lover' and better half Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday.

Taking it to her Instagram, Kareena posted a poolside picture of her and Saif from one of their vacations. She also wrote a sweet note expressing her love for Saif.

Bebo wrote: "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram... even though he's in front of me smiling away... and why not? It's his birthday... May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan..."

She continued: "Happy Birthday to my ultimate lover... There truly is no one like you... Kind, generous, crazy... ok I can go on writing all day... but gotta go eat cake [sic]."

Soon after the Jab We Met actress shared the post for the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor, it garnered great attention on social media.

Besides Kareena, many other Bollywood celebrities came forward to celebrate Saif's Day. They showered him with love and penned birthday wishes for him.

For instance, Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Happy happy birthday Saif! We love you!" Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar wrote: "Happy birthday Saif" followed by a heart emoticon.

On the other hand, Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor also reacted to the post by dropping a red heart and shining stars emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved couple of the B-town. The duo tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to two adorable boys: Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.