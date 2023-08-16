Alec Baldwin still has looming troubles amid ‘Rust’ shooting case

Alec Baldwin’s woes amid the Rust movie shooting are not over as he could still be charged for pulling the trigger.

In April, the involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped without prejudice against Baldwin by New Mexico District Attorney, and he had pleaded ‘Not Guilty’ of the counts.

The actor, 65, has “repeatedly denied pulling the trigger” but per a new forensic report, obtained by People Magazine, insists that trigger had to be pulled “sufficiently” to go off.

Experts Lucien Haag and Mike Haag, who were hired by the State of New Mexico in the case, suggested that the incident was the “consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger.”

“If the hammer had not been fully retracted to the rear, and were to slip from the handler’s thumb without the trigger depressed, the half-cock or quarter-cock notches in the hammer should have prevented the firing pin from reaching any cartridge in the firing chamber.”

The report further added that if these features were somehow bypassed, “a conspicuously off-centre firing pin impression would result,” the firearms report claims.

Baldwin’s attorney had previously stated that the revolver had been modified before the actor handled the weapon but the new findings refute claims of such modifications being made.

‘Rust’ shooting incident

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death on the set of Rust rocked the film industry back in in October 2021. She was 42 years old.

During filming of the movie, Baldwin mistakenly misfired a prop gun that contained “a live round” while on the set of the Western film at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

Baldwin had insisted that he did not pull the trigger on the gun which fatally wounded Hutchins, and injured director Joel Souza.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was in-charge of overlooking the set’s arms and weapons, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

In June, Gutierrez-Reed was accused of being hungover which may have contributed to the unfortunate incident when she loaded live ammunition into the revolver used by Baldwin.