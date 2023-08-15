Meghan Markle 'forced' to 'rethink' acting career after Suits resurgence

Meghan Markle starred as Rachel Zane in Suits

Meghan Markle’s return to the small screen may be closer than ever after her show Suits saw a resurgence on Netflix’s ‘most watched’ category.

As per The Mirror, the show, which saw Duchess of Sussex star as paralegal Rachel Zane, was “shattering download records”.

Between June 26th and July 2nd, the legal drama clocked 3.1 billion minutes which began speculation of the possibility of Markle’s return to her former fold.

While it was clarified that acting was “not an area of focus”, it was claimed that in the event the show saw a reboot, the Duchess of Sussex would be forced to “rethink” it.

”All that has changed on a dime with her second coming on Suits,” the source said.

“The Netflix figures are the talk of Hollywood and, with respect to the rest of her co-stars, Meghan is, without doubt, the driving force behind that.”

They added: “Love her or hate her, people can’t get enough of her and her advisers at WME are fully aware she can now command A-List-sized salaries for any film or TV projects in which she chooses to perform."

On the official front, Meghan, who signed with agency WME, made her stance clear regarding the prospect of seeing the royal on screen.

In a statement back in April, her agency said: “Acting will not be an area of focus. Meghan Markle will not be making a return in front of the camera and will not resume her career as an actress.”