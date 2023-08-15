Rajkumar Rao talks about his dream of visiting Amitabh Bachchan, SRK's mumbai homes

Rajkumar Rao made his acting debut in 2010

Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao went down memory lane in recent interviews and recalled days when he was stepping into the industry with a dream of visiting Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's Mannat and Jalsa homes.

For Rao, visiting Bombay was like an excuse to see his dream city.

“I think for me it was an excuse to visit Bombay and just see my dream city. To visit Shah Rukh Khan's house, Mannat, I could see Bachchan sir's house and see some actors. I also wanted to see shoots happening", he added.

The 38-year-old actor further said: "At that point in time, in the 90s, everything about the actors was a mystery, unlike now where everything is on social media. Every day of what you do, where you live, how you live, everything is available."

While recalling his initial struggles, Rao also revealed that he gave his first try to dance for which he auditioned for an old reality show called Boogie Woogie, but ended up getting rejected.

“So sitting in Gurgaon, there was this dance reality show, in fact, the first dance reality show, if I am not wrong, which was Boogie Woogie. I used to, of course, watch it."

The Ludo star told India Today: "I was a big fan of the show and I got to know that they were auditioning and the auditions are in Bombay. And I always wanted to go to Bombay. I remember I was in class 10th, I think, in 2000, and I always wanted to go to the city and just try and see the actors.”

He further revealed: "It was then that I decided that this is what I wanted to do. I want to be an actor in films. So me and my brother, who is just four years younger than me, went to Mumbai to audition for Boogie Woogie and didn't get selected. Not because I was very serious about that or because I had to make a career in dance.”

Rajkumar Rao made his acting debut in 2010. He was last seen in the Netflix original film Monica, Oh My Darling, with Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi. His next project, Guns and Gulaabs is slated to release on August 18, reports Pinkvilla.