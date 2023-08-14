Aaron Taylor-Johnson breaks his silence on James Bond speculation

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has recently broken his silence on speculations that he’s considered for James Bond role.



In a new interview with Esquire, Aaron revealed, “I have to go by the beat of my own drum. It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me.”

“I’ve never made a decision based on other people’s perspectives, or their judgements, or their expectations. You lose your mind if you do that.”

“Your sense of worth and soul is gone,” remarked the actor.

Addressing the James Bond role, Aaron added, “I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now. What’s in front of me right now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Aaron explained why he started rejected “big, huge franchises” after he made name in Hollywood with roles in hit movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron and Godzilla.

“There was Godzilla and Avengers, and all those things lined up for me. But I didn’t really care for them.”

“I was up for movies that nobody knows about, big, huge franchises that were in play. [But] I wanted, purely, to be with my babies. I didn’t want to be taken away from them. I battled with what that would be like,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Aaron is back with leading role in Sony’s Kraven the Hunter, which is set to release in theatres on August 30.