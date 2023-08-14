Sydney Sweeney opens up about how being famous has changed her life





The Euphoria and White Lotus actress is opening up about how being famous has changed her life.

Earlier in the day Sydney, who comes from California, revealed that one of her biggest frustrations since becoming famous has been her Wikipedia page.

She claims that someone is editing her profile to say that her father, who is a hospitality professional, is actually a doctor.

Sydney admitted: “I wish he was a doctor — life would have been a little different!"

Sydney has previously spoken of how she models and advertises for brands because she feels a pressure to be earning money all the time - with no rich family to fall back on.

While speaking with Variety three weeks before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, the Euphoria star discussed wrapping up her most recent film Echo Valley — which costars Julianne Moore — and opened up about how being famous has changed the trajectory of her life.

The Emmy nominated was spotted in the black outfit at Variety’s annual Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles

As she discussed achieving a career as long as Moore's, Sweeney said she would want "to find a really healthy balance," sharing that she "always thought I'd have a kid by now."

"I always wanted to be a young mom," she added. "I love acting, I love the business, I love producing, I love all of it. But what's the point if I'm not getting to share it with a family?"

"The time will come, and I'll have four kids," the star continued. "And they will come with me everywhere and be my best friends."

