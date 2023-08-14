'Fun-loving, Lazy' Camilla changes herself for King Charles

Queen Consort Camilla has sacrificed a lot for her love and even forgot to live for herself, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal biographer Angela Levin has shared her knowledge about Camilla's new life, explaining how a "fun-loving, free-spirited, irreverent - somewhat lazy - woman" changed herself for her love.



She claimed that the 75-year-old left her own life behind and now "lives on a spreadsheet" out of her love for King Charles III.



The expert said the Queen has signed up for a life of "unbelievably" hard work and duty where every moment of her life is scheduled for her husband Charles.



Camilla, who became Queen Consort after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year in September, is said to be determined to help the 74-year-old monarch the best of his new role.



"She has put up with years of insults – the conniving ‘other woman’ – when she could have walked away. Now in her eighth decade, she is determined to help Charles make the best of a huge and perhaps unmanageable role. We should applaud her for it," said Levin.

The author, in a column for MailOnline, wrote: "She [Camilla] was not born to be Queen and, for most of her adult life, showed little interest in any job, let alone a career."

The expert said that while some things haven't changed, like the fact she can escape to her own private home, Ray Mill, in Wiltshire, everything else is "very different".

And now Queen Camilla's life, once known for her spontaneity, her love of riding, good company and her family, runs on rails, according to Levin.

The expert claimed: "It’s no longer a matter of popping round or picking up the phone. It's life according to a spreadsheet. There’s little time to cook – and far more time spent with the hairdresser."

She added: "There’s little time for riding, either, although that’s partly a matter of age."

Levin stressed that Queen Camilla has now "has less time to devote than she would have liked.

"The burden of her role had steadily increased for the last five years or so, as the late Queen's health declined, and particularly over the last two years."



"She has undoubtedly learned a discipline and got much more organised. It’s quite something as she is not a naturally organised person. She had to do so because there is so much going on, that there wouldn’t have been time for her to see her children or grandchildren which are so important to her," one of the Queen's friends reportedly told the author.

The main change is one of confidence, "which comes from a real embrace of the duty and responsibility of the role."

Levin also opened up on the couple's chemistry, insisting that they "appear genuinely warm and accessible" to the crowds of people who gather to see them on their visits.

She also highlighted how Charles now puts his arm around Camilla, something she "never saw" when his mother the late Queen was alive, adding: "Last month, at the Sandringham Flower Show, Camilla spotted a homemade pie with large ears and a crown. She said, without hesitation, ‘that looks just like my husband’, went to find him and they both burst out laughing."

Camilla's every moment of most days is now carefully scheduled, including the times she can set aside for her children and grandchildren, according to Levin.

